Marjorie Clare "Margie" Fitzgerald
Marjorie "Margie" Clare Fitzgerald

February 1, 1959-September 11, 2020

PEORIA- Marjorie "Margie" Clare Fitzgerald, 61, of Geneseo, passed away on September 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

Born February 1, 1959 in Peoria, she was the daughter to Larry and Donna (Rahn) Tadie. She married Daniel Fitzgerald on August 21, 1982 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Chillicothe, IL.

She is survived by her loving husband of Geneseo, parents of Chillicothe, children: James (Michelle) of Cypress, TX, Erin (Erik) Anthony of Ramstein, Germany, Michael of Indianapolis, and Brian of Peoria; two grandchildren Nora and Remi of Germany: sister Janet Stein of Spokane, WA and brothers Joe Tadie of Winona, MN and Matt (Cindy) Tadie of Celina, TX.

Margie passionately cared about people. She was a nurse for 35 years, serving patients through OSF Home Care and private duty nursing. She was an incredible mother who raised four loving, and often rambunctious, kids. She was zealous in her faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for years at her home parish of St. Philomena where she & Dan attended weekly adoration. Her later years she spent enjoying being the best grandmother and nanny to her dear granddaughters whom she adored. She was always up for an adventure and loved swimming, gardening, sewing, and bike rides with Dan. Margie will be remembered as a loving friend, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, cousin, mother, and grandmother. She exemplified true love throughout her 38-year marriage to her 'hubby' Dan.

Visitation will be Thursday September 17, 2020 between the hours of 5-7 PM at St Philomena Catholic Church with Rosary to follow. A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday September 18, 2020 at 11 AM with an additional visitation 30 minutes prior to the Funeral Mass. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. The service will be live streamed via the following link: www.stphils.com and by clicking on the Facebook or YouTube link in the top right hand corner. Burial will follow at 3 PM in North Cemetery in Geneseo, IL.

Memorials in Margie's memory may be made to the Women's Care Center of Peoria.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 13, 2020
A message for Joe - We're so very sorry for your and your families' loss. We offer prayers and blessings to all. Don and Peggy England.





Peggy England
Classmate
September 13, 2020
Margie and I became college roommates at age 18, but did not know at the time that we would become lifelong friends. How fortunate am I? I will miss her so very much! My prayers for all family: Dan, Michael, Erin, James, Brian, Donna, Larry, Janet, Joe, and Matt. God give you peace and healing as you and I hold Margie dear to our hearts. Jan (Kruse) Foecke
JAN FOECKE
Friend
September 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bri, gosh I’m so sorry. Know that I am giving you a virtual hug.
Glenda Miller
Friend
September 13, 2020
I'm so sad to hear of Margie's death. She was a special person and I'm glad I got to know her and her family through my daughter and her marriage to her brother, Matt.
Pat Anderson
Friend
