Marjorie J. Winn Makeever Kerns
March 1, 1928-March 8, 2020
DAVENPORT-Marjorie J. Winn Makeever Kerns, 92, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport. Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment took place in Davenport Memorial Park with her parents. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marjorie Jean Winn was born on March 1, 1928 in Warsaw, Illinois, a daughter of Frank and Nelda (Wepner) Winn. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1946. Marge had worked for over 25 years at Urological Associates scheduling surgeries and doing other clerical work.
Marge enjoyed ballroom dancing at the former Col Ballroom, boating with her girlfriends, golf, singing with the Goldentones of CASI, watching NASCAR and Iowa Hawkeye basketball and football.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Michele Makeever-Kruse (Dan), Davenport, and Kip Makeever (Cathie), Santa Clarita, California; grandchildren: Kelly Voorhis Peterson, Chip Voorhis (Jana), Amy Makeever, and Sara Makeever (Cheryl); 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Julie Voorhis and her parents. May they rest in peace.
Marge's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Good Samaritan and Genesis Hospice for all the compassionate and loving care they shared.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2020