Marjorie Jane (Marth) Thompson

December 7, 1933-July 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-One of the kindest, sweetest, most caring souls to ever grace the earth is gone, reunited with her husband just 10 days after his passing. The last time they saw each other in this world was on the night of their 59th wedding anniversary. Marjorie Jane Thompson, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born December 7, 1933 to Frank August Marth and Dorothy Scott (Little) Marth in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. She graduated from McKeesport High School in 1951 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1955. She taught school in White Oak, Pennsylvania before marrying Max Arthur Thompson of Mound Valley, Kansas on June 13, 1961 in McKeesport. The couple settled in Bonner Springs, Kansas, where Marjorie taught school until the birth of her sons, Alan and Gary. In 1967, the family moved to Davenport, Iowa. When her sons were older, Marjorie returned to teaching for several years, retiring in 1993. In 1994, Marjorie and Max moved to Des Moines. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Urbandale, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, served as an usher and greeter, and helped with the Wednesday after-school program.

Marjorie spent her life putting the needs of others first, often at the expense of her own comfort and pleasure. She was devoted to her husband, sons, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and neighbors, always finding, making or doing nice things for them, offering effusive praise and encouragement, and often worrying that what she was doing or saying somehow wasn't enough or wasn't right. She frequently apologized for her words and actions, sometimes in advance, and usually when there was nothing to apologize for. Even in her final days, she didn't want to dwell on herself. When we asked how she was doing, she'd say, "Pretty good. How are you doing?" In her later years, she did allow herself at least one indulgence-chocolate, especially chocolate ice cream. Think of her next time you have some.

Marjorie is survived by her sons: Alan Thompson (Beth) of Oak Park, Illinois, and Gary Thompson (Kris) of Urbandale; her grandchildren: John Thompson of Des Moines, Bethany Uriostegui (Joseph Saltarelli) of Chicago, Cody Uriostegui of Oak Park, Grace Haney of Des Moines, and Emma Haney of Urbandale; her sister: Dorothy Barger (Charles) of Lake Worth, Florida; her sister-in-law: Elaine Marth of Lake Worth, Florida; her cousins: Dan Little (Elaine) of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Charles Lewis of Peoria, Arizona; and her niece, Ellen Marth McKim (Bruce) of Wake Forest, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max; her brother, Robert Frank Marth; her nephew, Paul Wayne Barger; and her cousin, Marion Lewis.

A private funeral service was held in Des Moines. Merle Hay Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the DMARC Food Pantry or Bidwell Riverside Center.

