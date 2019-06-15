Marjorie M. Romine

November 17, 1932-June 13, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Marjorie M. Romine, 86, of East Moline, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Services will be 10 am Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of .

Marjorie was born in Quincy, Ill. on November 17, 1932, a daughter of Eli B. and Dorothy L. Krosch Wisehart. She married Richard A. Romine on June 17, 1952 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2009.

Marjorie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. She was an avid quilter, card player and sweets lover. She also enjoyed playing many different games with her friends from high school.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters (and spouses), Cheryl (Steven) Gorter, East Moline and Julia (Michael) Ginsberg, Cary, Ill.; granddaughters, Sarah (Karl) Schenk and Erin and Hannah Ginsberg; great-grandsons, Eli and Quinn Schenk; and sisters, Alma (Jerome) Metz, Naperville, Ill. and Dolores Phelps, Silvis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter - Pamela and sister – Janet Wisehart.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com