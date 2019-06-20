Mark Albert Illian

September 9, 1955-June 16, 2019

CORALVILLE-Mark Albert Illian , age 63, of Coralville died unexpectedly from natural causes at home on June 16, 2019.

Mark was born Sept. 9, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa. He was the son of Melvin C. Illian who resides in Walcott and Joan Klever Illian who preceded him in death. He is survived by 3 siblings: Linda Wallace (Bill) of State College, PA, David Illian of Parker, CO, and Larry Illian (Valerie) of Littleton, CO, as well as six nieces and many cousins.

He was a graduate of Davenport West High School and Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed working for the Corps of Engineers at Lake MacBride for many years and was an avid Hawkeyes sports fan. He will be truly missed.

A private memorial service will be held for close family members at a later date.

The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local chapter of the .

Iowa City Cremation has been entrusted with the cremation care of Mark.