Mark McKillip

May 14, 1941-May 18, 2019

MOSCOW, IA-Mark L. "Buzz" McKillip, 78, of Moscow, IA, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home.

Mark was born in Muscatine, IA on May 14, 1941 to Mark "Mike" and Leona (Batchelor) McKillip.

Buzz graduated from Wilton High School in 1959. Buzz married Karen Ann McKillip on June 29, 1963 in Iowa City, IA. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2014.

He was a journeyman lineman at REC and retired from CIPCO in 2003.

He attended Spangler Chapel in Muscatine. Buzz coached little league softball and baseball, and could be counted on to share his talents, time and treasure with his community. He had a passion for fast cars. Buzz had a quick wit and enjoyed a good joke. Above all, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 P.M. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. Interment will be in the Klein Cemetery, Moscow, IA. An informal luncheon will follow at the Community Bank Community Room.

Buzz is survived by his children: Joshua (Jennifer) McKillip of Melbourne, FL, Kristen McKillip of Moscow, IA, Marci Dunlap (Mark Bell) of Fairfield, IA and Mark (Lael) McKillip of Maui, HI, 6 grandchildren: Guy, Jillian, Anna, Gabe, Gwyn, and Jackson, his sister Joyce (Jerry) Coss of Wilton and his beloved companion Mardell McConnaha of Muscatine, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sister Janyce Grunder, and brother Kiel McKillip.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com