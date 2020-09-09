1/1
Mark Mortier
1947 - 2020
Mark Mortier

October 25, 1947-September 3, 2020

MOLINE-Mark Mortier, 72, Moline, passed September 3 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mark was born October 25, 1947, son of Joseph and Patricia Mortier and was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings. He is survived by: Aimee (Bruce) Abington, Dawn (Jim) Hickenbottom, Cory (Damian) Hiser-McClimont and Melissa Dee; grandchildren: Adam, Sebastian, Acacia, Ella and Kathryn; sister: Melanie (Scott) Verstraete; his partner-in-crime: Denise Shestak and special fur kid, Buddy.

A service will be announced at a later date at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline.

For a full obituary please visit: www.vanhoe.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
