Mark P. Dykema

September 14, 1952-June 4, 2019

MORRISON, IL-Mark P. Dykema, 66, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home in Morrison.

His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison, officiated by Mr. Ken Renkes. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 7th, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery, Morrison. Memorials to Ebenezer Reformed Church and Rock River Hospice and Home have been established.

Mark was born September 14, 1952, in Morrison, to Irvin F. and Lorraine (Vos) Dykema. He was educated in the rural Whiteside County grade schools and was a 1970 graduate of Morrison High School. He then attended Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. On September 15, 1972 he married LaVonne Balk in Morrison. Mark farmed with his father for a number of years and later was employed at Exelon Nuclear Power Plant in Cordova, IL, retiring 2013. He was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Reformed Church where he was a Sunday school teacher, a deacon and an elder.

Survivors include his wife LaVonne; three sons: Christopher (Mellissa) Dykema of Fenton, IL and their children Charlie Sharp and Brennan Dykema; Aaron (Agnieszka Watson) Dykema of Shannon, IL and their daughter Sylvia Watson; Andrew Dykema of Erie, IL and his children Jakob and Jenna Dykema; one step great grandson; one sister, Gayle (Dave) Swigart of Petersburg, IL; one brother, Greg (Connie) Dykema of Geneseo, IL; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com