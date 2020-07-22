Mark Sade

December 13, 1973-June 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mark passed away suddenly on June 19, 2020 and was cremated in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born to Helga Demko Sade and Harold Sade. He was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa where he became a teacher in Davenport schools and an Administrator in Bettendorf Schools. Mark loved his students and athletes. He coached basketball and football and later became the voice of the Quad City Blues. Those left to honor his memory forever are his wife Heidi Waddell Sade of 27 years, and his three children and their partners: Samantha Sade Wietting (Logan), Abigail Sade (Thomas Davisson), and Axel Sade (Emma Heinisch). His sister Kathleen Sade (Tony Mayne) and their daughter Gracie Sade. We know his spirit goes on in every life he touched. Thank you for all those memories. To honor Mark there will be a Celebration of Life memorial at the Knights of Columbus in Davenport, Iowa on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 to 8p.m.