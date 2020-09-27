Marla Jo Porth

November 9, 1954-September 24, 2020

Marla Jo Porth was born on November 9, 1954 to parents Dale and Ellen Hoffman. She spent her childhood growing up in Davenport.

She graduated Davenport Central High School in 1973 while maintaining a full time job at Kimberly Barn. She was employed as a sonographer by St Luke's/Genesis East for 37 years until retirement.

There were lots of things Marla loved in addition to her 2 daughters, Andrea and Audrey, and her husband Bradley (Mr Perfect). She enjoyed breezy afternoons, trips to France, tending to her flower, adventures with her fellow "Dinos", and telling masterfully created jokes and stories.

Most of all, Marla enjoyed making people happy and she was damned good at it. Whether it was providing compassionate care to the thousands of patients she served, unwinding with friends with her witty sarcasm, or spoiling all of the children throughout life. Marla's generosity was one of a kind and truly selfless, which is how she lived life everyday.

She is survived by husband Bradley Porth, daughters Andrea Berger and Audrey Porth, brothers Randall and Kenneth Hoffman, and fabulous friends near and around the world.

A celebration of her life will be held in Spring/Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue or a charity of your choosing that Marla would appreciate.