Marlene L. Wiedenhoff

October 8, 1935-October 2, 2020

Lowden - Marlene Lavon Wiedenhoff, 84, of Lowden, Iowa, died peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Prairie Hills in Tipton, Iowa. A service for immediate family is being planned at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden. She will be buried at the Van Horne Cemetery beside her husband Bob and daughter Connie. Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation. Family may visit prior to the service. Masks are required. The service can be viewed on the Chapman Funeral Home web site: https://www.chapmanfh.com/ approximately 24 hours after the service.

Marlene was born on October 8, 1935 on the Weiland farm west of Lowden. She was the daughter of Alfred and Florine Hansen Freese. She graduated from Lowden High School as valedictorian in 1953. After Robert (Bob) returned from Korea they were united in marriage on November 27th, 1954. They farmed for many years in the Bennett, Olin, and Massillon area.

Most recently Marlene has been known as the doll lady. She started collecting dolls in the mid 80's. She made elaborate doll clothing and painted & fired porcelain dolls. Marlene had a knack for adding accessories to any doll to make it look stunning. She held offices in the Hawkeye Doll Club and enjoyed being an active member and enjoyed traveling to Doll Conventions with her friends.

At heart she was always a farm wife. Back in day her CB handle was the 'Blue Lady'. Not sure why except that she liked the color blue. She helped with the field work in the spring and fall and washed the milking equipment. There were always lunches to make to take out to the field along with eggs to gather, baby pigs to vaccinate and children to help with spelling words. She enjoyed sewing and would make sure her daughters had newly sewn dresses for Christmas and Easter with matching shoes, hat and purse.

She was an active member of the ARC (Association for Retarded Citizens) and made a lot of improvements in the local chapter. Mom was a big supporter of Camp Courageous in Monticello. Daughter Connie always enjoyed going to summer camp each year.

The Zion United Church of Christ has always been a huge part of Marlene's life. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion. She's been a member of the Evening Circle for at least 50 years. For many years she wore the crown of Poinsettia Queen and loved keeping the plants alive until the holidays. She loved decorating the church with seasonal decorations and serving on committees where needed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; David (Marla) Wiedenhoff of Olin, Diane Kuhlman of Solon, Doug (Cindy) Wiedenhoff of Oxford Junction, and Mike (Caren) Wiedenhoff of Garrison; sister Carol Boedeker of Lowden and brother Donovan (Linda) Freese of Stanwood.

She will be deeply missed by her 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob); a daughter Connie; and son-in-law Ken Kuhlman; parents Alfred and Florine Freese; and in-laws Charles and Beulah Wiedenhoff

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St, Monticello, IA 52310 or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Prairie Hills and St Croix Hospice for the loving care they gave to Marlene.