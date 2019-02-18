Marlene "Rooney" Lee

June 6, 1937-February 16, 2019

DAVENPORT - A Celebration of Life Gathering for Marlene "Rooney" Marie Lee, 81, a resident of Davenport, will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. The celebration will continue with a "Pour at 4" gathering at the Hawkeye Tap, 4646 Cheyenne Avenue, Davenport. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded. Marlene passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home in Davenport, surrounded by her family.

Marlene was born June 6, 1937 in Buffalo, Iowa to Maggie and Ted Teel. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School. She married the love of her life, Alvin Lee, on May 18, 1956. They have one daughter, Mitzy (Jerry) Baldwin. Marlene retired from TeleDirect.

Marlene and Alvin, along with their many friends, enjoyed years of boating on the Mississippi River and spent winters in Chimney Park in Mission, Texas. She also loved watching NASCAR on Sundays with her husband and grandchildren. Marlene spent her life dedicated to her family and friends.

Marlene also adored her two grandchildren, Lydia (Michael) Aderholt of Clarksdale, Mississippi and Mark (Michelle Ohl) Baldwin of Davenport. Along with her grandchildren, she adored her three great-grandchildren, Carson, Camden and Theodore. Others left to honor her memory are her siblings, Jerry, David, Steve, Cathy and Jennifer.

Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, Maggie and Ted Teel, brothers, Jim, Rick and Mark, sister, Nancy and dear friends, Carma and Louie Watson.

Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com .