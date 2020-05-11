Marlene M. Boysen May 21, 1931-May 9, 2020 CLINTON-Marlene M. Boysen, 88, of Clinton, passed away Saturday evening at Prairie Hills- Clinton. Private Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery – Camanche. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com Marlene Mae Martinson was born on May 21, 1931 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Mildred (McDonnell) Martinson. She was 1949 graduate of Dubuque High School and later graduated from Jane Lamb Nursing School. She married Meryl A. Boysen on August 15, 1953 in Dubuque, he passed away on February 8, 2013. Marlene was in nursing for a short time; and was a devoted wife and mother to her husband who farmed and her 3 children. Being active in church she early on taught Sunday School; and later led bible studies for Christian Women's Club and Journey Church. She enjoyed collecting antiques and her health and wellness was important to her. She prayed for people often and was privileged in being "Oma" to her five grandchildren. Marlene is survived by her two sons: Keith (Jennifer) Boysen of Clinton and James (Sonia) Boysen of Pensacola, Florida, her daughter: Andrea (Chuck) Volk of Long Grove, Iowa; five grandchildren: Natalie (Garett) Prusha, Ian (Riley) Boysen, Seth (Brett Hilgendorf) Boysen, Irina Volk, and William Volk; a great-granddaughter: Hazel Volk; and two sisters: Janann Nakano of San Pedro, California and Karen Canny of Platteville, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Memorials can be made to the Journey Church.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.