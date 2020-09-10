Marlin L Danielson

December 9, 1933-September 5, 2020.

DAVENPORT-Marlin L Danielson, 86 of Davenport, IA passed away at Bickford Cottage, Davenport, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's.

Visitation will be at 1 PM Monday, September 14, at Runge Mortuary, followed by a short service at the Veterans Memorial in Davenport Memorial Cemetery. The family has asked that no flowers be sent, but memorials may be made to the family. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.

As a member of the Army, he served his country during the Korean Conflict. After moving to Davenport he became a business teacher at Davenport West until retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Marge; sons, Randy, Jeff (Diana), and David; grandchildren, Benjamin, Christopher, and Arbor; also his second family: step-sons, Kevin McKinley and Randy (Diane) McKinley; and grandchildren, Amber (Jesse) Smith, Amy (Andrew) Reams, and Ryan McKinley. Amber and Amy blessed him with great grand-children: Anna, Jesse, Lilly, Samantha Smith, Nadalie McKinley, and Stella Reams.

Marlin was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elsie and Richard Danielson; brother, Delmar Danielson; granddaughter, Claire Danielson; and step-son, Douglas McKinley, may they rest in peace.

