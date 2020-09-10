1/1
Marlin L. Danielson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marlin L Danielson

December 9, 1933-September 5, 2020.

DAVENPORT-Marlin L Danielson, 86 of Davenport, IA passed away at Bickford Cottage, Davenport, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's.

Visitation will be at 1 PM Monday, September 14, at Runge Mortuary, followed by a short service at the Veterans Memorial in Davenport Memorial Cemetery. The family has asked that no flowers be sent, but memorials may be made to the family. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.

As a member of the Army, he served his country during the Korean Conflict. After moving to Davenport he became a business teacher at Davenport West until retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Marge; sons, Randy, Jeff (Diana), and David; grandchildren, Benjamin, Christopher, and Arbor; also his second family: step-sons, Kevin McKinley and Randy (Diane) McKinley; and grandchildren, Amber (Jesse) Smith, Amy (Andrew) Reams, and Ryan McKinley. Amber and Amy blessed him with great grand-children: Anna, Jesse, Lilly, Samantha Smith, Nadalie McKinley, and Stella Reams.

Marlin was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elsie and Richard Danielson; brother, Delmar Danielson; granddaughter, Claire Danielson; and step-son, Douglas McKinley, may they rest in peace.

Full obituary can be seen at www.rungemortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
Veterans Memorial in Davenport Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved