Marlin Raymond Hillyer
November 11, 2019
BENNETT-Marlin Raymond Hillyer, 78, of Bennett, passed into eternity on Monday, November 11, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Private services will be held on Friday, November 15th at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with Rev Ronald Lashmit officiating. Public graveside committal services with full military honors will be held Friday at 11:00 AM, Inland Cemetery, Bennett. A public gathering of family and friends with potluck will be held in the Bennett American Legion Building following the graveside services. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in his honor and may be directed to Marlin's family.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019