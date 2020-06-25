Marsha D. Pedersen

May 2, 1942-June 24, 2020

BETTENDORF-Marsha D. Pedersen, 78, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. A private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be directed to Marriage and Family Counseling Service of Rock Island and the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Marsha was born May 2, 1942, to Robert and Jean Dalton in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Williamsville High School in 1960 in Williamsville, NY. At the age of 17, Marsha made the decision to study at the University of Oklahoma and traveled by herself on the train to Norman, OK, where she knew nobody. During her studies there, she joined the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. On November 28, 1964, Marsha was united in marriage to Don Pedersen in Amherst, NY. Together they had two sons, Stephen and Jeffrey. The family relocated to Davenport in May of 1965. Marsha became very active in the community, as a member of Chapter JS, PEO (past president), Crow Valley Golf Club, The Outing Club, and First Presbyterian Church of Davenport. In her free time, she enjoyed charity and non-profit work such as serving on the board of Trustees for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. Marsha also served on the board of Marriage and Family Counseling Service of Rock Island for six six-year long terms, a total of 36 years, before retiring in 2019, longer than any board member in the history of the agency. She served as president of that board in 1981-1982. During the 80's Marsha was co-owner of La Petit Fleur Dress Shop in Bettendorf and Davenport. In 1993, she was instrumental in the collaboration between the Quad City Arts, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and the Sanctuary Choir of First Presbyterian Church to develop the Holiday Pops Concert, which became a Quad City Tradition for nearly 25 years.

Marsha will be missed by her loving husband of 55 years, Don; her sons, Stephen Pedersen of Eldridge, IA, and Jeffrey (Amber) Pedersen of Spokane, WA; grandchildren: Christopher (Samantha) Pedersen of Beloit, WI, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Padesky of Algonquin, IL, Kopenhagen Pedersen, Ryder Pedersen both of Spokane, WA; a great grandson, Austin Padesky of Algonquin; and a sister: Priscilla Strom of Bettendorf. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jean Dalton.