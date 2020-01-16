Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Rock Island, IA
Martha Ann England


1934 - 2020
Martha Ann England Obituary

Martha Ann England

February 24, 1934-January 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Martha Ann England, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Milan. Funeral services for Martha will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Martha was born February 24, 1934 in Moline, a daughter of Carl A. and Mae (Peterson) Groene. She married Clinton H. England on March 14, 1953 in Rock Island. He passed away February 10, 2005. Martha was a loving homemaker for her husband and children. After raising her children, Martha worked for several years in food service, through Epic Foods, at Deere and Company. She loved spending time with her family and being with people. Martha was devout member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She greatly enjoyed reading, socializing and the occasional visit to local casinos with her friend, Marilyn Fields. In earlier years, she went hunting and fishing with her husband, Clinton, and they spent 17 Winters in Florida together.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Clinton L. (Sonia) England, Rock Island and Mary Pedigo, Milan; grandchildren, David and Eve Stevens, Clinton W., Kathryn and Sarah England, Angela Anders and Amanda DePaepe; great grandchildren, Danielle Stevens, Haley Gruner, Anthony England, Sephiroth and Lucien Kuhn, Mayson and Torianna Davis and Michael DePaepe, Jr.; great great grandchildren, Malakai Gore Mayson Davis, Jr. and her brother, Donald Groene of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter, Susan Stevens, granddaughter, Katie Pedigo; and siblings, Carl E. Groene and Leona K. Kean

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2020
