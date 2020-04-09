|
|
Martha G. Sheese
May 9, 1932- April 7, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Martha G. Sheese, 87, of Rock Island, IL, formerly of Davenport, IA; passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Rock Island Generations Nursing Home. Private graveside services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Martha's memory may be made to the family.
Martha was born on May 9, 1932, in Buffalo, Iowa to Carl and Helen Babcock. Martha graduated from Buffalo High School in 1950 and later went to Scott Community College. She was united in marriage to Robert Sheese, Sr. on September 9, 1960 in Orlando, FL; he preceded her in death. Martha worked at the Davenport Kmart for 30 years before retiring in 1987. She loved to plant flowers in her garden, crochet, and cook for family and friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Martha is survived by her children: Roger Currier, Arvena (Martin) Means, Evelyn Spicer, Roberta (Robert) Pulse, Gerald Sheese, James Sheese, Christopher Sheese, and Cora (John) Greene; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two children Floyd Currier and Bryon Currier; and her brother John Babcock.
Online condolences may be made to Martha's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 9, 2020