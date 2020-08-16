1/
Martha J. Johnson
1938 - 2020
March 8, 1938-July 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Martha J. Johnson, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Graveside services will be held at St. Elizabeth's Cemetery in Harper, Iowa on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Martha was born March 8, 1938 in Washington, Iowa, daughter of Jesse & Irene (Heyer) Page.

Those left to honor her memory are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Merz; her sister and a niece.

Memorials may be made to the Genesis Volunteer Auxiliary.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's Cemetery
