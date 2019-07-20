Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Friendship Manor
1209 21st Ave.
Rock Island, IA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Friendship Manor
1209 21st Ave.
Rock Island, IA
Martha J. Kroeger


1930 - 2019
Martha J. Kroeger Obituary

Martha J. Kroeger

July 2, 1930-July 17, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, IL-Martha J. Kroeger, 89, a resident of Friendship Manor and Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 under the care of Hospice Compassus. She was a St. Pius X parishioner. Services for Martha will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Friendship Manor, 1209 21st Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Friendship Manor. Inurnment in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island will follow the funeral luncheon at Friendship Manor. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Friendship Manor or St Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Born Martha Jane Dugan July 2, 1930 to Elbert P. and Nellie Dugan of Milan, Illinois, she married Earl H. Kroeger Sept. 29, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Island. Martha graduated St. Joseph High School 1948, working through the years at Farmall, the Rock Island School District and the Rock Island Arsenal.

She volunteered as an active member in the Friendship Manor Community and as an usher at the Adler Theater. She and her high school girlfriends maintained a monthly card club for the past 71 years.

She is survived by her daughter Paula Ambre; sons, Ricky J. (Debra) Kroeger, Curtis E. (Mindy) Kroeger, sister, Joanne DeVrieze; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl, her son, Douglas and daughter Christie; her parents, 2 brothers and 6 sisters.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 20, 2019
