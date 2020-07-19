1/1
Martha J. Schaub
1936 - 2020
Martha J. Schaub
August 20, 1936 -July 14, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Martha J. Schaub, 83, of Davenport, will be 10am Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Those attending are required to social distance and wear a mask. Graveside services will follow at 2:30pm at Calvary Cemetery, Ottumwa, IA. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.
Ms. Schaub passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, Davenport.
Martha Jane Schaub was born on August 20, 1936 in Ottumwa, the daughter of Otto E. and Grace C. (Sheehan) Schaub.
She was a teacher in the Davenport School District for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1996. She received her BA from Clarke College and her Masters from the University of Iowa.
Martha was a member of the Davenport Area Retired School Personnel and the Genesis Auxiliary.
Survivors include her brothers John (Linda) Schaub, Lisle, IL, Tim (Mary) Schaub, Ft. Myers, FL; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Martha's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
