Martha Jane (Kerns) Schellenger
August 12, 1934-February 9, 2020
PRICE, UT-Martha Jane (Kerns) Schellenger, 85, died Sunday, February 9th, 2020 in Price, Utah where she resided the past two years near her oldest daughter Carol (Schellenger) Montoya. Honoring her wishes Marty's remains were donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program in Iowa City, Iowa. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will be in Davenport, Iowa and will be announced at a future date.
Marty was born August 12, 1934 in Davenport, Iowa the daughter of Edwin and Theresa Kerns. She was united in marriage to Charles F. Schellenger, her high school sweetheart, on November 13,1954 in Bettendorf.
Marty was primarily a home maker raising her three children. She loved spending time with her children, baking, volunteering, and caring for her parents in their later years. She was also an avid Cubs fan. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include daughters, Carol Montoya, Price, Utah; Cathleen and Willam Christopher, Moreland Hills, Ohio; son John and Lisa Schellenger, Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Eight grand children, six great grand children, her sisters Shirley Gordon, Lakewood, Colorado, Elizabeth Sarver, Winchester, California, her brother James Kerns and sister in law Nancy Kerns Eldridge, Iowa and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chuck Schellenger, and her sister Joyce Monroe.
Marty was cared for by Symbii Hospice of Price, Utah. Memorials may be sent to their foundation: Symbii Home Health, 248 E. Main St. Price, Utah 84501.