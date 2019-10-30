Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Martha Ladine Swarts


1931 - 2019
Martha Ladine Swarts Obituary

Martha Ladine Swarts

December 22, 1931-October 23, 2019

WEBB, AL-Martha Ladine Swarts, of Webb, AL, went to be with her Lord, while at home surrounded by her family, on Oct. 23, 2019, after an extended illness.

Martha was born to Lillie Bee and Alonzo Morris on Dec. 22, 1931, in Cottonwood, Alabama. She had a Brother Edward (deceased) and a sister, Janice.

Martha was working at the Golden Grill in Dothan where she met Boyd Swarts in 1951 and they fell in love. Boyd was originally from Iowa where he joined the United States Army and was stationed at Camp Rucker Alabama. They married and had eight children. They lived in Iowa until 2011 when Boyd took Martha back to her home state and built a home for them in Webb, AL. Boyd and Martha celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary on May 21, 2019.

They are known for always holding hands.

Martha was an excellent cook. She loved working in the garden and caring for her flowers. Her hands were rarely still as she loved and cared for her family and friends.

Martha is survived by her loving husband, Boyd; children: daughter, Connie (Tim) Vogel of Elkhart, IN, son, Earl (Kathy) Swarts of Bettendorf, IA; daughter, Bonnie (Jim) Ehlert of Hardy, VA, son, Carl (Rhonda) Swarts of Lost Nation, IA, daughter, Donna, and the late Micaehel, Real of Ogallala, NE, daughter, Carol (Robert) Hultquist of Princeton, IA, son, Darrel Swarts (Peggy) of Eldridge, Iowa and son, Dale Swarts (Teresa) of Eldridge, IA; 23 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Janice Moran, Eldridge, IA; and many extended family members.

Viewing will be 5-8 Friday, Nov. 1, at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral will be 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 2 at the mortuary.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
