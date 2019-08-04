|
Martha Heritage
August 16, 1924-August 1, 2019
DAVENPORT-Martha Heritage passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Silvercrest Assisted Living Facility in Davenport. At the specific request of the deceased, no memorial service for Martha will be held, and the rite of cremation was accorded. .
Martha Mae Swailes was born August 16, 1924 in Tippecanoe Township, Henry County, Iowa, a daughter of George W. and Bonnie L. (Sammons) Swailes. She married Raymond L. Heritage May 16, 1947 in Keosauqua, Iowa. They celebrated 43 years of marriage prior to his preceding her in death January 17, 1990.
Martha retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after 21 years of service doing clerical work. She enjoyed reading, walking, and doing crossword puzzles.
Those left to honor Martha's memory include her children: Teresa (Jim) Beyer, Urbandale, Iowa and Bonnie (Mark) Hootman, Temple, Texas; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Raymond.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 4, 2019