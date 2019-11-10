Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Stratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Stratton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Stratton Obituary

Martha Stratton

November 9, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services for Martha Stratton, 90, of Bettendorf, will be 10 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will follow at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday evening from 4 – 7 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, with a vigil service held at 6:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Mrs. Stratton died peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, on Saturday November 9th. She was born in 1929 in Moline, IL the daughter of Tom and Despina Pappas. She married John Stratton on June 26, 1949, in Rock Island, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Martha worked as a realtor broker for Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and it's Philoptochos Society; PEO-JS, Davenport; and was a former member of both the Junior Board of VNA and the Junior League. She enjoyed reading, golfing, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and especially traveling to Florida with her husband John.

Survivors include her husband John, daughters: Helen Moorhead, Bettendorf and Marge Stratton, Davenport; son, Jay (Penny) Stratton, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Denise (Scott) Kepner, Tom (Emily) Moorhead, Alex (A.B.) Brown, Jessica (Daniel) Sheridan and Jonathon (Katie) Stratton; great-grandchildren: Corea, Jayden, Alysha, Ava, Charlie, Max, Elliot, and Amara; sister, Pauline Nichols, Sarasota, FL and brother, John (Eileen) Pappas, Denver.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, a brother Pete, a sister Teddy, and a son-in-law, John Moorhead.

Online condolences may be made to www.WeertsFH.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -