Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Vigil
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1506 Brown Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin McAllister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin E. McAllister


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin E. McAllister Obituary

Martin E. McAllister

January 8, 1944-October 10, 2019

MILAN-Martin E. McAllister, 75, of Milan, Illinois, died Thursday October 10, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1506 Brown Street, Bettendorf, with Fr. Jason Crossen celebrating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery, DeWitt, Iowa. A vigil service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with visitation following until 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to The University of Iowa Neurology department or the Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Martin Edward McAllister was born January 8, 1944, in Moline, to Thomas C. and Irene (Lillis) McAllister. He met his wife Linda Cameron Kleinsmith in the summer of 1995 and were married in Clinton Iowa. Marty was a Rock Island firefighter for 30 years, and also owned and operated Benchmark Construction in Milan. He loved to travel especially with his family and good friends. He was a sports fan, especially Notre Dame Football and Iowa Hawkeye Soccer and Football, NASCAR, and loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Marty was known to be the loudest cheerer with a great whistle; the kids always knew when Marty was there.

Marty is survived by his wife, Linda Kleinsmith; children, Kevin McAllister and his wife Makiko of Japan, and Katie McAllister of Colorado; step-children, John Kleinsmith of Grand Mound, Iowa, Tracie Necker and her husband D. J., and Julie Walzer and her husband Steve, all of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Shannon, Conor and Aileen McAllister, Libby Madsen, Ian, Rose, and Lily Kleinsmith, Grace, Sam, Grant and Cameron Necker, Olivia, Liam, and Aubrie Masterson, Emma and Brennen Walzer; and siblings, Teresa McAllister of California, Richard McAllister and his wife Cecelia of East Moline, Grace Brown of Moline, and Patty Blankenship of Peoria, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom McAllister.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joel Geerling; also the nurses and doctors at the University Of Iowa Hospital, the nurses and aids at his skilled nursing facility and Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

Friends can share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now