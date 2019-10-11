|
Martin E. McAllister
January 8, 1944-October 10, 2019
MILAN-Martin E. McAllister, 75, of Milan, Illinois, died Thursday October 10, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1506 Brown Street, Bettendorf, with Fr. Jason Crossen celebrating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery, DeWitt, Iowa. A vigil service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with visitation following until 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to The University of Iowa Neurology department or the Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Martin Edward McAllister was born January 8, 1944, in Moline, to Thomas C. and Irene (Lillis) McAllister. He met his wife Linda Cameron Kleinsmith in the summer of 1995 and were married in Clinton Iowa. Marty was a Rock Island firefighter for 30 years, and also owned and operated Benchmark Construction in Milan. He loved to travel especially with his family and good friends. He was a sports fan, especially Notre Dame Football and Iowa Hawkeye Soccer and Football, NASCAR, and loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Marty was known to be the loudest cheerer with a great whistle; the kids always knew when Marty was there.
Marty is survived by his wife, Linda Kleinsmith; children, Kevin McAllister and his wife Makiko of Japan, and Katie McAllister of Colorado; step-children, John Kleinsmith of Grand Mound, Iowa, Tracie Necker and her husband D. J., and Julie Walzer and her husband Steve, all of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Shannon, Conor and Aileen McAllister, Libby Madsen, Ian, Rose, and Lily Kleinsmith, Grace, Sam, Grant and Cameron Necker, Olivia, Liam, and Aubrie Masterson, Emma and Brennen Walzer; and siblings, Teresa McAllister of California, Richard McAllister and his wife Cecelia of East Moline, Grace Brown of Moline, and Patty Blankenship of Peoria, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom McAllister.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joel Geerling; also the nurses and doctors at the University Of Iowa Hospital, the nurses and aids at his skilled nursing facility and Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
