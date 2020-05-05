Martin 'Marty' James Beale, Jr. November 27, 1970-May 2, 2020 DAVENPORT-On Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois, Martin 'Marty' James Beale, Jr. passed away to be received into the arms of the Lord while his mother and daughter stood by his side. Cremation and private services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family. Marty was born November 27, 1970 in Davenport, Iowa to Martin Beale, Sr. and Claudia (West) Beale. He graduated from Davenport Assumption in 1989, and was employed by and retired from Oscar Meyer after 22 years. Marty had a heart of gold and touched numerous lives. Quick-witted with a sharp sense of humor, it was impossible to resist smiling when in his company as his laughter was infectious. A hard worker, phenomenal friend, and gift to his family, he was most content to see others happy. His grandson, Hunter, was his pride and joy. Throughout his life he was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears. He loved rock and roll music, target shooting, wrestling, football, and reading. Everyone that met Marty adored him and was blessed to know such a sweet, genuine, and compassionate soul that was always there to lend an ear and provide encouragement free of judgment. Survivors include his parents, Martin and Claudia (West) Beale, two daughters Katelyn (Travis) James and their son, Hunter, and Tessa Beale, sister Kristi (David) Marth and nieces Ana and Lauren, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, multiple aunts and uncles, and his infant brother, Michael. A man of unshakeable faith in God and the goodness of His blessings, Marty will be missed dearly on Earth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store