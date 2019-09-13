Home

Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Burial
Following Services
Van Horn Cemetery
Lowden, IA
View Map
Resources
Marvella V. Fehling Obituary

Marvella V. Fehling

September 12, 2019

LOWDEN – Marvella V. Fehling, age 99 of Lowden, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Wheatland Manor. Funeral services will be held on Monday September 16 at 10:30 A.M at Zion United Church of Christ with Reverend Stephen Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at Van Horn Cemetery south of Lowden. Visitation will be held on Sunday September 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence.

For a full obituary please visit www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 13, 2019
