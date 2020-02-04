Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Bettendorf, IA
1943 - 2020
Marvin D. Kane Sr. Obituary

Marvin D. Kane Sr.

October 6, 1943-February 2, 2020

BETTENDORF-Marvin D. Kane Sr., 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the family.

Marvin was born October 6, 1943 in Newton, Iowa, the son of Lenard & Zella Marie (Woods) Kane. He was a graduate of Bettendorf High School and as a proud Bettendorf resident, had established the Bettendorf Hilltop Reunion. Marvin was employed in construction and affiliated with the Laborer's Union Local #309. He had also worked for Scotty's Auction Service on the weekends.

He enjoyed being a "collector" and was especially fond of tractors and cars.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Laura (Kevin) Bowling of Keystone Heights, Florida; his son, Marvin Kane Jr. of Princeton, Iowa; his grandchildren, Marvin C. (Amber) Kane, Eva Kane, Aaron Kane and Kaylen Bowling; his great-grandchildren, Adrian and Aliza; his nephews, Danny Ray Kane Jr. and Jeff Kane and many other nieces and nephews; and his sisters, Connie Fleetwood of Bettendorf, Sue Swanson of Davenport, Iowa and Verna Goddard of California;.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Larry Kane, Bill Kane, Danny Kane and Jack Harper.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Marvin's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 4, 2020
