Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Marvin Sherman
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
Marvin Ray Sherman


1932 - 2019
Marvin Ray Sherman Obituary

Marvin Ray Sherman

October 24, 2019

WILTON-Marvin Ray Sherman, 86, Wilton, Iowa, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment: Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Robert) Cross, Wilton, daughter-in-law, Cindy Sherman, Zephyrhills, Florida; four grandchildren; and sister, Betty Heirs, Lugoff, South Carolina.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and son, Mark Sherman.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
