Marvin T. "Todd" Coble

Sarah Jane Robertson Coble

August 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Visitation for Marvin T. "Todd" Coble, 46, and Sarah Jane Robertson Coble, 32, will be 4-7pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Masks are required. Per their wishes, the rite of cremation has been accorded. There will be a private family inurnment at National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Todd and Sarah passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident on August 1, 2020.

Marvin Todd Coble was born November 29, 1973 in Davenport, a son of Donald and Peggy (Freiburger) Coble. Todd served his country for 24 years in the U.S. Army including Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea and Germany, retiring in 2017. For the past year, he worked as a VA Administrator. March 1, 2019 Todd married Sarah Jane Robertson.

Sarah Jane was born February 11, 1988, a daughter of Michael and Mindy (Cook) Robertson. She worked as an Accounts Receivable bookkeeper for Homes Shoes.

Todd enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved his big screen TVs, hunting and helping Sarah with her projects. He was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, was known as "Mr. Right" and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Sarah loved shopping, Scentsy, rescuing dogs, interior design, her 4 dogs: Lexie, Journey, Remi and Braxton, and the special bond she had with Ellie and Emmett.

Memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of Ellie and Emmett.

Those left to honor their memory include Todd's family: mother, Peggy (Kevin) Smith, DeWitt; father, Donald (Lisa) Coble, Davenport; children, Alana Coble, Davenport and Taylor Coble, Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Ellie and Emmett; siblings: Karson (Molly) Smith and Stacy (Conrad) Thiesen, all of DeWitt and grandmother, Mary Diem, Bettendorf.

Sarah's memory is honored by her family: father, Michael (Lisa) Robertson, DeSoto, Missouri; mother, Mindy (Brian) Webb, Davenport; siblings: Tyler Brandt, Davenport; Hailey Robertson and Jevin Robertson, both of DeSoto, Missouri and grandparents: Karen Tague, Davenport and Patricia (Paul) Mandelko, Denver, Colorado. Sarah was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Robertson and grandparents, Robert Robertson and Toby Cook.

