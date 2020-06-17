Mary A. Mapes

October 1, 1921-June 14, 2020

BETTENDORF-Mary A. Mapes, 98, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Mary's funeral service will be livestreamed on the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or to the Iowa Masonic Health Facility.

Mary Alida Kloppenborg was born October 1, 1921 in Rapids City, Illinois, the daughter of John & Mary (Mertens) Kloppenborg. She was educated at Sacred Heart School in Moline, Illinois and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport, Iowa in 1939. She was united in marriage to Bill J. Mapes on February 23, 1946 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. He preceded her in death on August 29, 1994.

Mary worked in her early years at her father's grocery store. After she raised her family, she returned to work at Kloppenborg Foundry and Fan.

She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, participating in the Marion Circle, Fall Festival, funeral luncheons and the church choir. She had also volunteered at the Carmelite Monastery. Besides her family, Mary loved playing Bridge, water aerobics, music, gardening and reading.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Fran (Steve) Kuhlman of The Villages, Florida, Tom (Pat) Mapes of Davenport, Cheri (Greg) Mapes-Arney of Bettendorf, Jan (Mark) Kramer of Foley, Alabama and Bill Mapes of Moline; her daughter-in-law, Jerri Mapes of Princeton, Iowa; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Mary will be missed by all!

In addition to her husband, Bill; Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Paul Mapes; seven brothers and three sisters.

