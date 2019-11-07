|
Mary A. Meyer
September 1, 1927-November 6, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary A. Meyer of Davenport, formerly of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Saturday at church from 9am until the time of the service. Mary passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Mary Johnson was born September 1, 1927 to Arnold and Irene Johnson of Rock Island, Illinois.
She went to St. Joseph grade school and high school for 12 years and the former Marycrest College. Mary married Robert L. Meyer on May 20, 1950. As a high school student, she worked for the phone company as a switch board operator.
She has four children: James A. Meyer (Carol), Dubuque, Jane A. Oliger (Michael), St. Louis, Mary Kay Hite, Davenport, and Mark A. Meyer (Jamie), O'Fallon Missouri.
She has 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and loved them all so very much.
Along with raising her family, she worked at Deere and Company, Swan Engineering and Northwestern Bell as an operator and later in the business office, retiring in May of 1990.
In the late 60's, her husband opened a janitor supplies business named American Supply which she assumed on his passing. She was an active participant within the Catholic Church community.
Her passions were playing cards, bingo and occasionally visiting a casino. She enjoyed her time with family in Arizona and going to the Cubs spring training. She loved her family and friends
so very much. The family would like to thank Kathy Young for being her card buddy and taking such good care of her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Meyer, parents, sister and brother-in-law and son-in-law, Al Hite.
The family would like to thank Heritage Court for all the wonderful years of a family-like atmosphere and all the nurses and Staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their compassion during the difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center, Clarissa Cook Hospice House, or Our Lady of Lourdes for the Parish Nurse and Bereavement Services.
For more information and online condolences: http:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com.