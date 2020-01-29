|
|
Mary Ann Gordon
February 3, 1929-January 26, 2020
DAVENPORT-Mary Ann Gordon, 90, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Saint Alphonsus. She will be laid to rest in Fairmount Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Saint Alphonsus or to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Mary Ann was born on February 3, 1929 in Unionville, MO to William and Elsie (Williams) Neighbors. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Ray Gordon August 28, 1948. They enjoyed 68 years of marital bliss until he passed away November 18, 2016.
Mary Ann had many hobbies. She loved tennis and figure skating and was an avid Hawkeye sports fan. In her younger years she enjoyed playing bingo. She loved Pepperidge Farms goldfish pretzel crackers almost as much as she loved her family.
She is survived by her children; son, Dennis (Susan) Gordon, daughter; Debra (Kenny) Martens and her sister; Irma Jean Brandom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband and her brother; Maynard Neighbors.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020