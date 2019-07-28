Home

Mary Ann Millwood


1938 - 2019
Mary Ann Millwood Obituary

Mary Ann Millwood

February 4, 1938-July 21, 2019

DAVENPORT-Mary Ann Millwood passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, July 21, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street in Davenport, Iowa.

There will be no services held at this time. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Ann was born February 4, 1938 the daughter of Houston Kanaday and Margie Townley in Walker County, Alabama. She married her true love Johnny R. Millwood on June 1, 1957 in Walker County, Alabama. She lost her beloved husband June 11, 2000. Mary worked hard at the Sheraton Inn and Moline Public Hospital.

Mary Ann's greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed long conversations, looking at family photographs, her cats, crocheting, eating good foods, the occasional fillet of fish sandwich, and absolutely loved shopping.

"Mom, Grandma, Bumma, Great Grandma, Mary Ann, we love you and miss you dearly."

Survivors include her son, John R. Millwood, Jr. of Davenport, Iowa; daughters, Daphne (Lee) Bunch of Rock Island, Illinois, and Linda (Lester) Farmer of Davenport, Iowa; Brother-in-law and friend, Lonnie Boshell of Davenport, Iowa; 14 Grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Margie; husband, Johnny Millwood; brother, Erskine Townley; and her loving sister-in-law, Joyce Webb.

Online condolences may be made to Mary Ann's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 28, 2019
