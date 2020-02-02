Home

Sister Mary Ann (Adoratrice) Ruhde, BVM

August 31, 1937-January 29, 2020

DUBUQUE-Sister Mary Ann (Adoratrice) Ruhde, BVM, 82, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Caritas Center, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation is from 9-10:15 a.m. Sharing of Memories begins at 10:15 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Sister Mary Ann was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Davenport, Iowa, to William and Ruth Mary (Willits) Ruhde. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1955, from St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport, Iowa. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1958, and final vows on July 16, 1963. Sister Mary Ann taught at St. Paul in Davenport; Jordan Catholic in Rock Island, Ill.; and was principal at Anne in East Moline, Ill., and Sacred Heart in Maquoketa, Iowa, where she also taught. She also worked as a certified nursing aide for a home health care provider and as a cook and cafeteria manager at Assumption High School in Davenport. She also taught in Montana, Colorado, Nebraska, and California. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janet Ruhde. She is survived by a sister, Patricia (Fabian) Skretta, Neola, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 64 years. Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 2, 2020
