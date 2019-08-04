Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Mary Ann Whipple


1937 - 2019
Mary Ann Whipple Obituary

Mary Ann Whipple

January 7, 1937-August 2, 2019

MILAN-Mary Ann Whipple, 82, Milan, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home, with family at her side. Funeral services are 11 AM Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 9:30 AM until service time. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mary Ann Versluys was born January 7, 1937 in East Moline, the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Garrow) Versluys. She married Harry Whipple Jr., on December 31, 1955 in East Moline. He died August 21, 1980. Mary Ann worked at the former Buddy L. Toy Company and X-Pac. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and an occasional trip to the casino.

Survivors include her children: Harry (Chris) Whipple III, Milan, Jodie (Ken) Morgan, Davenport, Jeff Whipple (Kristy McCain), Rock Island, Randy (Kim) Whipple, Davenport, and "Adopted Daughter" Debbie Crisci (Larry Kelley) Davenport, 18 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her husband, infant daughter, Victoria Lynn and siblings; Marvin "Sonny" Versluys, Gordon "Bud" Versluys, Harold "Skinny" Versluys, Edward Versluys, Helen Jacquin and Dorothy "Dot" Williams.

The family asks that attendees dress casual and Mary Ann loved yellow.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 4, 2019
