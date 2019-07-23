Mary Anne Bales

September 3, 1925-July 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Mary Anne Bales, 93, a resident of Davenport, will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Mary Anne passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Mary Anne Dargan was born September 3, 1925 in Chicago, a daughter of William J. and Lucille (Arganbright) Dargan. She attended schools in Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, and earned a degree in teaching from the Alverno School of Music. Mary Anne was a concert violinist and master. She married Roger V. Bales, Sr. December 6, 1946 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. They celebrated 54 years of marriage prior to his preceding her in death March 23, 2000.

Mary Anne had worked for the Chicago Daily News. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary at Holy Family.

Mary Anne had a wonderful Irish wit and her family always enjoyed her humorous stories that she shared. She lived almost 70 years with polio and her courage and strength was an inspiration to all. Her honesty, generosity, warmth and love were given to us all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption High School.

Those left to honor Mary Anne's memory include her children: Susan (Patrick) Gardner, Davenport and Thomas Bales, Lakewood, Colorado; grandchildren: Justin (Amy) Bales, Meghan (Tom) O'Brien, Nathan (Kara) Bales, Liz Nolte, Jordan Bales, Hope Jorgensen, Kirstie Erickson, Kate (Brett) Panfil, Erin (Adam) Miller; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roger, and son, Roger, Jr.

