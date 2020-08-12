Mary Artioli

October 25, 1924-August 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary Artioli, 95, a resident of Davenport, died peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020 at Senior Star at Elmore Place surrounded by her children.

Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial was in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Tesini was born on October 25, 1924 in West Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Peter and Alphonsia (Busolari) Tesini.

She was united in marriage with Louis Joseph Artioli on July 22, 1950 in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He preceded her in death on their anniversary, July 22, 2001 after being blessed with 51 years of marriage.

Mary was a wonderful wife and mother who loved being home with her children. She generously volunteered her time at the former St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals' Ladies Auxiliary as a "pink lady." She enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, bowling, and was an avid golfer walking 18 holes well into her 90's. She was thrilled to be a member of the Hole in One club after recording 2 holes-in-one during her years at the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club.

Mary was extremely proud of her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Memorials may be made in Mary's name to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Christine (Dr. Larry) Squire, Davenport, Gail Nau, Cedar Rapids, Jeffrey (Diane) Artioli, Davenport, and Tommy (Maureen) Artioli, Eldridge.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louis, her sister, Emily (Paul) Valenti, and her brother, Raymond (Kay) Tesini, also preceded her in death.

Mary's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Senior Star and Heartland Hospice with a special thank you for the love and care provided by Haley, Shawna, David, Ashley, Sabrina, Amy, and Bree.

