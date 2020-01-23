|
Mary Ash
July 2, 1927-January 21, 2020
DAVENPORT-Mary Ash, 92, a resident of Davenport, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Jersey Ridge Place, Davenport. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.
Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the , St. Anthony's Care and Share / McAnthony Window, or a . Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary Louis Hueser was born July 2, 1927 in Davenport to Theresa (Boeckman) and Stephen Hueser, the eighth of thirteen children. She was united in marriage to Wilfred C. Ash on October 17, 1946 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and enjoyed 58 years together before his passing on May 1, 2005. They were long time, active members of both St. Joseph's and St. Anthony's Catholic Churches.
During World War II, Mary was employed in the main office at Davenport-Besler Corp. She raised her five children and later worked for the Davenport Community School District at both Taylor Elementary and Truman Schools, retiring in 1992 after 27 years of service. She and Wilfred were dedicated volunteers for the Special Olympics organization, RSVP, John Deere Classic Golf Tournament, and St. Anthony's holiday food drives. She continued to serve for many years at the Davenport Lutheran Home and Jersey Ridge Place.
Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, baking, and flower gardening. Mary and Wilfred enjoyed travel, road and camping trips with family throughout the United States and Canada. Their passion in life was sharing time with their children, grand-, great-and great-great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by daughters, Barbara (Ruskin) Lack, Paradise Valley, Arizona and Sharon (John) Tufano, Indianapolis, Indiana; son, James (Sabrina) Ash, Bettendorf; daughter-in-law, Mary (Norman Ash) Sunderbruch, Davenport and son-in-law, George (Patricia Ash) Erpelding, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Timothy (Theresa) Erpelding and Heidi (TJ) Behning, all of Bettendorf; Michael (Amanda) Tufano, Kansas City, Matthew (Meredith) Ash, Davenport, Andrew (Tara) Erpelding, Bettendorf, Lynn (Mark) Clinton, Avon, Indiana, Jimi Ash, U.S. Coast Guard, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, A.J. (Rachael) Ash and Andrea Ash, all of Bettendorf. Mary was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren: Max, Grace, Maggie and Ellie Erpelding, Hailey and Carley Behning, Charly and Will Erpelding, Samantha (Ash) Claussen, Zach, Gaige, Seamus and Liam Ash and Tabbi, Will and Jack Clinton; and one great-great-grandchild, Lacey Speece. She is survived by one sister, Joan (Hueser) Gruenwald and one sister-in-law, Joyce Hueser, both of Davenport.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Theresa, her husband, Wilfred, children, Norman and Patricia, six brothers and five sisters.
The family would like to specifically thank the staff at Jersey Ridge Place, Genesis Hospice and her many caregivers especially Samantha, Carolyn, and Adel for Mary's wonderful and loving care.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com