Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1923 Fillmore Street
Davenport, IA
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
923 Fillmore Street
Davenport, IA
Mary C. Weeg


1926 - 2019
Mary C. Weeg Obituary

Mary C. Weeg

May 9, 1926-October 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Mary C. Weeg, 93 of Davenport, will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 Fillmore Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday, at church prior to mass from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Weeg passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral, Davenport.

Mary Clare Walz was born on May 9, 1926 in Davenport, a daughter of Edmund B. and Jennie (Otten) Walz. She was united in marriage to Anthony V. Weeg on November 26, 1952 at St. Joseph Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1984.

Mary was the parish secretary at the former St. Joseph Catholic Church from 1970 until 1987. She had been an active member of St. Joseph Church; in her later years she became a member of Holy Family Parish. An avid golfer, Mary shot two holes-in-one, at ages 65 and 70 (both witnessed). She enjoyed meeting with fellow mall walkers for coffee and conversation.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Davenport Lutheran Home or The First Tee of Quad Cities - Red Hawk Golf and Learning Center, Davenport.

Survivors include her children: Barbara Schaab, Eldridge and James (Barbara) Weeg, Cedar Falls, and a granddaughter, Carol (Reed) Windmiller, Blue Grass.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Edmund, Paul, George, Eugene, and William Walz, and a son-in-law, Terry Schaab.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
