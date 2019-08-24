|
Mary Catherine Ruefer
September 19, 1933-August 22, 2019
DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Catherine Ruefer, 85, of Davenport, will be at 10:30a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, preceded by a visitation at 9:30am, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's. Mrs. Ruefer died peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by her family.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Mary Catherine St. Onge was born September 19, 1933 in Rock Island, Illinois, a daughter of LeRoy and Mary (Murphy) St. Onge. She was united in marriage to Eugene "Gene" Ruefer on July 11, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1991.
Mary Catherine cherished her family, enjoyed traveling with Gene, needlework and was a dedicated fan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren's athletic endeavors. She was deeply devoted to her faith, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Anthony's and was very active at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Rye, Colorado where she lived for 20 years.
Survivors include her children: Michael (Paula) Ruefer, Davenport, Timothy Ruefer, Rock Isand, Cathy (Jim) Van Fossen, Davenport, Susan (Fred) Smith, Peoria, Illinois, Annette (Tim) Nisley, Hanceville, Alabama, Nancy Ruefer, Davenport, and Colleen "CoCo" (Marty) Mansfield, Colorado City, Colorado; twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Hasley, Rock Island
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Joe St. Onge, daughter-in-law, Paula Ruefer (Tim), step-granddaughter, Julie Cawley,. May they rest in peace.
The Ruefer family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Trinity Bettendorf and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the compassionate care shown to Mary Catherine.
