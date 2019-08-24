Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ruefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Ruefer


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Ruefer Obituary

Mary Catherine Ruefer

September 19, 1933-August 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Catherine Ruefer, 85, of Davenport, will be at 10:30a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, preceded by a visitation at 9:30am, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's. Mrs. Ruefer died peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mary Catherine St. Onge was born September 19, 1933 in Rock Island, Illinois, a daughter of LeRoy and Mary (Murphy) St. Onge. She was united in marriage to Eugene "Gene" Ruefer on July 11, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1991.

Mary Catherine cherished her family, enjoyed traveling with Gene, needlework and was a dedicated fan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren's athletic endeavors. She was deeply devoted to her faith, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Anthony's and was very active at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Rye, Colorado where she lived for 20 years.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Paula) Ruefer, Davenport, Timothy Ruefer, Rock Isand, Cathy (Jim) Van Fossen, Davenport, Susan (Fred) Smith, Peoria, Illinois, Annette (Tim) Nisley, Hanceville, Alabama, Nancy Ruefer, Davenport, and Colleen "CoCo" (Marty) Mansfield, Colorado City, Colorado; twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Hasley, Rock Island

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Joe St. Onge, daughter-in-law, Paula Ruefer (Tim), step-granddaughter, Julie Cawley,. May they rest in peace.

The Ruefer family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Trinity Bettendorf and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the compassionate care shown to Mary Catherine.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mrs. Ruefer's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now