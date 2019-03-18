Mary Dengler April 29, 1927-March 17, 2019 DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mary L. Dengler, 91, a resident of Davenport, will be 11:00 am Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday, March 20th from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation Thursday at the church from 10:00 am until service time. Mary died peacefully surrounded by those she loved Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She passed away following declining health. Mary Lucia Padeskie was born April 29, 1927 in Rural Scott County, Iowa, a daughter of Edward A. and Winifred "Gladys" (Drayton) Padeskie. She graduated in 1945 from Davenport High School and then attended Marycrest College where she earned her Teaching Certificate. She was united in marriage to Lester William Dengler April 20, 1947 in Davenport. He preceded her in death January 17, 2008 after nearly 61-years of marriage. Mary began her teaching career in Rural Scott County Schools, and then went on to the Davenport School District. She taught at Gilruth #4, the same school she had attended for 8-years. She also taught 5th and 6th grade at Holy Family Catholic School and was a substitute teacher at all the Davenport Schools. She had the privilege of substitute teaching all of her grandchildren. She retired in 2002; and continued to volunteer at Harrison School and with tutoring. She was generous with her time and shared her gifts of time and talent and had been a member of Mohassen Caldron, Northwest Turner Ladies Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, CASI, volunteered for the "Listen to Me Read" program, taught Junior Achievement for 17-years, Liedertaufal, Royal Neighbors, Plus 60, Davenport Retired Teachers, and the church. She cherished her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. "She loved all children in general". She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan, and enjoyed NASCAR and followed Greg Biffle. She was also talented and enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, crocheting, and playing Bingo. Memorials can be made Walcott Hearts and Hands Foundation. Those left to honor her memory include her loving children, Karen (Allen) Harris, and Susan Schroeder, all of Davenport, a son, David Dengler, Walcott, grandchildren, Jeff (Amber) Harris, Kelly (Joe) Quick, Brian Harris, Allison Harris, Erica (Kevin) Phelps, Jonathan (Samantha) Schroeder, 15 great grandchildren and a sister, Dorothy "Dottie" (Bud) House, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Les, a son, Wayne Dengler, son-in-law, Rick Schroeder, great grandson, Abraham Harris, and a niece, Mary House. May they rest in peace. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Mary's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .