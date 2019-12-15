Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary E. Smith


1930 - 2019
November 1, 1930-December 13, 2019

DAVENPORT-Mary E. Smith, 89, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Runge mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mary was born November 1, 1930 in Davenport, IA to Cecil and Lenora (Gallatin) Hagan. On July 30, 1948, she married Eldon Smith. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage before he passed away on June 11, 2009.

Mom enjoyed traveling with dad and loved our trips as the entire family went to Disney and Florida beaches. She loved her cat Mitzi who kept her busy chasing and searching the apartment and hallways when she was playing hide and seek. Other things she enjoyed were puzzles, crosswords and cross-stitch. This time of year, mom would spend hours watching all the Christmas movies she could possibly find. Mom was a lifetime member of the Hep-Cat-Sub-Debs Group, the group continued to be close and met monthly throughout their lives. The family takes great comfort that Mary is reunited with her daughter, Roxane and her husband, Eldon.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Toni (Bruce) Kriner and Bethane (Ward) Longner; son, Scott (Cindy) Smith; son-in-law, Leon Walter; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and two great-great-grandsons.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, and four sisters.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2019
