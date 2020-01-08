|
Mary Ellen (Carlin) Ehlert
January 6, 2020
DAVENPORT-Mary Ellen (Carlin) Ehlert, who passed away at age 99 in her hometown of Davenport, Iowa, Monday, began life facing robust challenges in in the midst of The Great Depression.
The oldest of six children born to a DeWitt, Iowa, farm couple, she faced the loss of her mother (tuberculosis) and father (circumstances) at the tender age of 11. Orphaned and placed in St. Vincent's Home, the family persevered: Mary Ellen, Vince, James, Raymond, and sisters Alice and Margaret.
The generosity and connections of the Catholic charities allowed her and siblings to attend high school and Mary Ellen earned a sociology degree at Marycrest College, leading to a career facilitating adoptions. She married Robert Ehlert in 1948 and by 1960 they were the parents of Fred, Jim, Suzie, Bob Jr., Vince, Kathy, Patty and Mary.
Mary Ellen lived a full life reaping the rewards of dishing up endless apple-pie slices of love and encouragement. Her family will sorely miss her and follow her advice: trust in God, country and decency.
Mary Ellen Ehlert is survived by : James (Bonnie), Hardy, Va.; Robert Jr. (Tana), Carrollton, Texas; Vince (Cyndi), Atlantic, Iowa; Suzanne Murphy (Jay) and Kathleen Parr (Russel T.), both of Davenport; Patty Forrest (Terry), Byron, Minn., and Mary Eileen Jeffers (Keith) Hickory Ridge, Ark. A sister, Margaret Carlin, Davenport. She was preceded in death by husband Robert (1994) and son Fred Ehlert (2017). There are 25 grandchildren, dozens of great-grandchildren and even a few great-greats.
Services:
Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Halligan McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., Davenport, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N Division St., Davenport, Iowa.
Burial following the funeral Tuesday at Rock Island National Cemetery – Rock Island (Illinois) Arsenal.
Full Obit: https://www.hmdfuneralhome.com/notices/MaryEllen-Ehlert