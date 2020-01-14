|
|
Today
Mary Ellen (Carlin) Ehlert, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.
Michael (Mike) Lee Griffith, 10:30 a.m., Vinton Presbyterian Church.
Archie J Johnson, Sr. 11:30 a.m., The House of the Lord Church, Davenport.
Shirley Ann Twigg, 10:30 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Carol L. Walsh, noon, McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Tomorrow
Larry E. Cullison, Sr., 10:30 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Larry Earl Gillaspie, noon, New Life Baptist Church.
M. Gloria Otting Butler, 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2020