Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:15 AM
Kahl Home
Davenport, IA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ellen Ehlert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen (Carlin) Ehlert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen (Carlin) Ehlert Obituary

Today

Mary Ellen (Carlin) Ehlert, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

Michael (Mike) Lee Griffith, 10:30 a.m., Vinton Presbyterian Church.

Archie J Johnson, Sr. 11:30 a.m., The House of the Lord Church, Davenport.

Shirley Ann Twigg, 10:30 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Carol L. Walsh, noon, McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Tomorrow

Larry E. Cullison, Sr., 10:30 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Larry Earl Gillaspie, noon, New Life Baptist Church.

M. Gloria Otting Butler, 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -