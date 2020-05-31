Mary Ellen Snapp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Snapp May 24, 2020 DAVENPORT-Mary Ellen Snapp, 68, of Davenport, Iowa and Galena, Illinois died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Mary attended St. Paul's School, Assumption High School and the University of Iowa. She married the love of her life, Gene H. Snapp, Jr. (her "Geno") on February 5, 1977. They celebrated 43 years of marriage, fully embracing their absolute love for and devotion to one another. Mary and Gene worked together in Gene's law practice since May, 1977. Mary loved their home in Galena, where she lavished attention on her gorgeous gardens. Her love of nature and God's creations shone through in her care for her beloved cats. Mary and Gene enjoyed gardening, skiing, sailing, golfing, horseback riding and entertaining their friends. She was passionate about her Iowa Hawkeyes. Mary had the most beautiful, loving and generous spirit towards all her family and friends. Her radiant smile lit up the room. She was joyful and funny and had a positive outlook on life that made us all better people just for knowing her. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Mary is survived by her husband, Gene, sister, Terry (Vern) Thomas, of Davenport, brother, Steve (Ann) Tubbs, of Bettendorf, sister-in-law, JoAnne Tubbs, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Kathleen Tubbs, and her brother Dan (JoAnne) Tubbs. There will be a private ceremony. Memorials may be directed to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, Iowa 52242. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved