Mary Ellen Snapp May 24, 2020 DAVENPORT-Mary Ellen Snapp, 68, of Davenport, Iowa and Galena, Illinois died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Mary attended St. Paul's School, Assumption High School and the University of Iowa. She married the love of her life, Gene H. Snapp, Jr. (her "Geno") on February 5, 1977. They celebrated 43 years of marriage, fully embracing their absolute love for and devotion to one another. Mary and Gene worked together in Gene's law practice since May, 1977. Mary loved their home in Galena, where she lavished attention on her gorgeous gardens. Her love of nature and God's creations shone through in her care for her beloved cats. Mary and Gene enjoyed gardening, skiing, sailing, golfing, horseback riding and entertaining their friends. She was passionate about her Iowa Hawkeyes. Mary had the most beautiful, loving and generous spirit towards all her family and friends. Her radiant smile lit up the room. She was joyful and funny and had a positive outlook on life that made us all better people just for knowing her. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Mary is survived by her husband, Gene, sister, Terry (Vern) Thomas, of Davenport, brother, Steve (Ann) Tubbs, of Bettendorf, sister-in-law, JoAnne Tubbs, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Kathleen Tubbs, and her brother Dan (JoAnne) Tubbs. There will be a private ceremony. Memorials may be directed to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, Iowa 52242. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 31, 2020.