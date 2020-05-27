To Ann, David and the entire family, you have my heartfelt sympathy during this difficult time.Mrs White was a sweet, soft spoken woman who always had a smile on her face!! She will never be forgotten!!
Mary Emma White October 22, 1936-May 25, 2020 DAVENPORT-Mary Emma White, 83, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be private but will be livestreamed Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. by visiting Mary's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Mary Emma Wilmington was born on October 22, 1936 in Water Valley, Mississippi, the daughter of Jimmie and Belle (Daniels) Wilmington. She was united in marriage to David Lee White on April 15th, 1956 in Water Valley, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2010. Mary enjoyed her family, especially times spent with her grandchildren. She also loved her church, Mt. Moriah Jehovah Jireh Church of God In Christ and occasional trips to the casino. She was a feisty 5 foot 4 inch package of dynamite and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Those left to honor her memory include, children, Mary Ann White (Ron), Davenport, Janese White, Davenport, Catherine Brown, Aurora, Colorado, David Lee White, Jr., Deertrails, Colorado, Steve (Marilee) White, Centennial, Colorado, and Epsie (Hilda) White, Aurora, Colorado; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Ida (Hubert) Woodard, Memphis, Tennessee, Betty (Leon) Steen, Omaha, Nebraska, Dorothy (George) Welch, Lancaster, California, and Loumetra (Wesley) Brown, Lancaster, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Roslee "Irene" Henderson, Ruby Hawkins, and AnnieMay Richardson; and brothers Jimmy Wilmington, Johnnie Wilmington, James Wilmington, and Robert Wilmington. Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.