Mary F. Westphalen

March 31, 1942-February 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-Mary F. Westphalen, 76, a resident of Davenport, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church to benefit the building fund, Glorify God in Gratitude and Gift.

Mary was born March 31, 1942 in Clinton, Iowa the daughter of Vern and Mildred (DeSmit) Teshak. On June 25, 1966 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport she married Richard Westphalen.

Mary worked as a para-educator for the Davenport School District. She volunteered at Truman Elementary and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. Mary was an active member of the church choir at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She served on the board of directors at Davenport Junior Theatre. Mary loved music, children, and playing the piano. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Richard "Dick" Westphalen; children, Jennifer Westphalen of Waterloo, Iowa, and Jeremie (Kristy Bigden) Westphalen of Davenport; brothers, Tony Teshak of Springfield, Ohio, and Joseph (Marcia) Teshak of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and one child in infancy.

