Mary J. Donahue

February 15, 1934-June 28, 2020

BUFFALO- Mary J. Donahue, 86, of Buffalo, passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home.

Funeral Services will be at 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting her obituary to access the link. Visitation will be held form 3:00PM until the time of service, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mary was born on February 15, 1934 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of George and Mary (Hernandez) Melvin. She was united in marriage to Leo Donahue in 1957. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2003.

Mary was an amazing cook and baker. She enjoyed flowers, being outdoors watching her grandchildren play, traveling and spending the winter in Florida with her husband. She loved to celebrate all holidays. Above all she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them, from watching them play sports to shopping with her granddaughters. She was a former member of the VFW Auxillary.

Survivors include, children, Moe Donahue, Renee McAllister, Lucille (Dane) Cowan, Sparky Donahue, Shawn Donahue, and Mary Krieger; grandchildren, Theresa Melvin, Jennifer Melvin, John Melvin, Brandy Donahue-Turner, Chad McAllister, Jason McAllister, Gina Cervantes, Shawn O'Borny, Selena Foley, Destiny Krieger-Little, Danelle Deierling, and Terry Krieger; great grandchildren, Patrick, Steve, Isabell, Oliva, Natalia, Jewelle, Dayton, Analycia, Marisa, Talia, Maddie, Hannah, Adrian, Addicyn, Emily, Dakota, Dillon, Sam and Terry, III; and siblings, Martha Collins, Joyce Collins, Jack Melvin, and Shirley Carrier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother George Melvin, Jr, and son George Edward Melvin.

Online tributes may be expressed to her family at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.